Another suspect charged with 1st-degree murder after woman found dead in East York home

Toronto police say they have charged a second suspect with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead inside her east-end home last month.

Police said they were called to a home on Torrens Avenue, near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive, at around 2:20 a.m. on May 26 for an unknown trouble.

After officers arrived, police said 41-year-old Rhoderie Estrada was found with “obvious signs of trauma” and died at the scene.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone previously said Estrada died some time approximately between 10:30 p.m. on May 25 and 2:15 a.m. on May 26.

He said someone entered the house through a side window and “subsequently caused the death of Miss Estrada.”

Police said in a statement on Friday afternoon that 23-year-old David Beak was arrested earlier in the day and subsequently charged. He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.

News of the arrest comes after 22-year-old Yostin Murillo was charged with first-degree murder on Sunday. He made a court appearance on Monday and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to reappear in court by video on June 18.

Meanwhile, police said investigators are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with either suspect recently.