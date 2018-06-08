OPP charge four people after Prince Edward County drug bust

On Friday, four people were arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of illegal substances in Prince Edward County.

A drug search warrant was executed by the OPP at two separate residences on Old Milford Road in the county.

READ MORE: Pembroke OPP investigating daytime break and enter, theft of firearms

As a result of the warrant, an unknown quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cash and evidence of drug trafficking were seized.

Travis Rosseau, 33, Adam McConnell, 29, Amy Wood, 29, and Shantelle Williams, 31, all residents of Prince Edward County, were charged with drug possession and drug trafficking-related offences.

The accused parties are set to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on July 18.