OPP charge four people after Prince Edward County drug bust

OPP say four people were given drug-related charges after police raided two homes in Prince Edward County.

On Friday, four people were arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of illegal substances in Prince Edward County.

A drug search warrant was executed by the OPP at two separate residences on Old Milford Road in the county.

As a result of the warrant, an unknown quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cash and evidence of drug trafficking were seized.

Travis Rosseau, 33, Adam McConnell, 29, Amy Wood, 29, and Shantelle Williams, 31, all residents of Prince Edward County, were charged with drug possession and drug trafficking-related offences.

The accused parties are set to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on July 18.

