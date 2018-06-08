View full results
Crime
June 8, 2018 1:37 pm

Man and six teens charged after Toronto cyclist beaten and robbed: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nakhari Henry-Robinson, 18, (left) and Tajon James, 19, (right) wanted for aggravated assault.

Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have charged a man and six teenage boys after an alleged robbery and beating that left a cyclist in a coma.

Officers say a 19-year-old man was biking toward a plaza in the city’s north end on May 25 when he was confronted and robbed by several people.

They allege he began to cycle away but was hit with a “weighted object” and surrounded by 15 people, some of whom assaulted him while others cheered them on.

Police say the cyclist suffered a “significant” head injury and spent several days in a coma.

A 36-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old are each charged with aggravated assault, while another 17-year-old is charged with aggravated assault and obstructing justice. A 16-year-old and 15-year-old are charged with aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a court order and a 17-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.

Police say they are still searching for an 18-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault and failing to comply with a court order, and a 19-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault and robbery.

Officers say the cyclist is in the process of recovering from his injuries.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

