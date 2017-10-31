Toronto cyclist pleads guilty to assault in road rage incident caught on video
A Toronto bicycle courier has pleaded guilty to assaulting a taxi driver in an August 2016 confrontation that was partially captured on video and widely shared on social media.
Global News has learned that Baldeep Cheema, 31, was slapped with a conditional sentence and 18 months probation on Tuesday.
The widely-shared video shows Cheema riding beside the taxi and hitting the passenger side of the vehicle with his hand, at which point the taxi turned towards him, forcing him off the road. The incident took place on Bay Street south of Bloor Street West.
But police say Cheema had previously reached into the taxi and assaulted the driver a few blocks south, in what they termed a case of road rage.
The cab driver, 57-year-old Ali Farkhondehfall of Thornhill, also faces charges, with his trial slated for the spring.
