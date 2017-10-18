Toronto’s Bloor bike lanes just took one more step toward permanency

The Bloor bike lanes, currently a pilot project, inched one step closer to becoming a permanent fixture on the major street Wednesday.

After a lengthy debate at city hall, Toronto’s public works committee voted 4-2 in favour of keeping the lanes from Shaw Street to Avenue Road after a lengthy debate at city hall.

The 2.4-kilometre separated stretch was approved as a pilot project in May 2016; it was installed several months later for a one-year test phase.

“Our City of Toronto staff have stated unequivocally that the pilot bike lane on Bloor not only worked, it was a tremendous success and should be made permanent,” stated Coun. Joe Cressy.

Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti and Stephen Holyday voted against the recommendation.

Holyday argued that the extra cyclists using the route had increased travel time for thousands of drivers who need to travel around by car. He introduced a motion to remove the bike lanes, which was later rejected.

Mammoliti referenced complaints from high-end shops on Bloor Street, which have seen parking reduced in the area after the pilot project was introduced.

“Are you happy that we’re going to change Bloor Street and the way it looks to a much more run-down kind of atmosphere?” Mammoliti said, which was greeted with a negative reaction from other councillors.

The vote to keep the bike lanes on Bloor Street will be considered by Toronto city council on November 7.