Mustang lawn tractor belonging to City of Campbellton stolen: N.B. RCMP
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a lawn tractor that belongs to the City of Campbellton.
Northeast District RCMP say the red and white Mustang lawn tractor was stolen sometime between June 2 and June 4.
Police say the tractor was parked outside with other municipal vehicles near the Public Works garage on Dover Street.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
