Man allegedly grabs 13-year-old girl in Cole Harbour, drags her towards woods

A 13-year-old girl said she was grabbed from behind and dragged into the woods in Cole Harbour last night.

RCMP said the teenager reported that she was walking south on John Stewart Drive just before 7:30 p.m., when a man grabbed her. The suspect pulled her by the arm into a walking path towards the woods.

According to police, the suspect was able to pull her a short distance down the path until the girl broke free and ran away. She was uninjured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early twenties, about five-feet-ten-inches (177.8 cm) tall, with a lean build. He had dark hair that was shaved on the side and a brush cut on top. At the time, he was wearing black sneakers, blue jeans and a teal-coloured three-button T-shirt.

RCMP would like to speak to any potential witnesses, especially a woman the victim saw walking her German Shepherd with a red leash just before the incident.

Anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time, is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.