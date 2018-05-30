N.S. RCMP looking for truck, driver who allegedly approached 12-year-old girl

RCMP in Nova Scotia are looking to speak to a man who allegedly offered a 12-year-old girl a ride on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the girl was approached at around 7:30 p.m. on Eskasoni First Nation by a man she didn’t recognize.

The girl told police he asked her age, then offered her a ride. She refused the ride and he drove away in a truck. The girl then contacted her parents to come get her.

READ: Halifax police looking to speak to man after teen girl offered a ride

The driver of the truck is described as an older white man with grey and white hair and a goatee. He was driving a green Ford truck with beige on the bottom. There were orange lights on the cab and the truck had bright lights on the front.

RCMP say they would like to speak to the man or anyone who knows who he is.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eskasoni RCMP at 902-397-2822 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.