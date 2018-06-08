Toronto man arrested for allegedly pulling hijabs off women’s heads
A 42-year-old Toronto man faces assault charges after police said he pulled hijabs off women’s heads in three separate incidents this week.
Toronto police said the hate-motivated acts, which took place on Wednesday, June 6 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., occurred while the victims were waiting for a TTC bus at the corner of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue in the city’s north end.
READ MORE: Family of 11-year-old girl in hijab-cutting story issues apology
The man, identified as Sayid Ahmed Abdullahi, was arrested the next day and charged with three counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000.
READ MORE: Toronto police investigating attack on woman wearing hijab on Scarborough LRT
He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.