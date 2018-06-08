Toronto man arrested for allegedly pulling hijabs off women’s heads

A 42-year-old Toronto man faces assault charges after police said he pulled hijabs off women’s heads in three separate incidents this week.

Toronto police said the hate-motivated acts, which took place on Wednesday, June 6 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., occurred while the victims were waiting for a TTC bus at the corner of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue in the city’s north end.

The man, identified as Sayid Ahmed Abdullahi, was arrested the next day and charged with three counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.