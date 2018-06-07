Edmonton family begs for return of stolen heirlooms after 2 robberies in 2 weeks

An increase in criminal activity in Edmonton’s Belgravia neighbourhood has hit one family particularly hard, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said on Thursday.

Leslie and Rick Morgenstern said their home has been robbed twice in a span of two weeks.

“I’m usually a very positive person, though this has understandably left both my husband and I dealing with a lot of emotions,” Leslie said.

On May 9, the couple’s home was broken into and Edmonton police said the thieves made off with a key fob to Leslie’s 2008 black Acura MDX and $120,000 worth of custom-made jewelry.

What upsets the couple, even more, is the fact that some of the jewelry was their late daughter Mia’s.

“Some of it was expensive jewelry, which also included my own pieces such as my wedding ring and jewelry from my sister who has since passed. More importantly, this individual took things much more valuable than money – he stole some of the few treasured items I had left from Mia.”

Mia and her husband David were killed in a collision near Revelstoke, B.C., in October 2006. The Morgensterns have been raising the couple’s children ever since.

“This has left my husband and I feeling very vulnerable, emotional and very unsettled, as a result,” Leslie said. “I had planned on giving my granddaughter one of her mother’s necklaces for her prom. Sadly, that won’t be happening now.”

On May 20, someone broke into the couple’s garage, using the previously stolen SUV fob, and stole the SUV.

“We weren’t home the first time the individual ransacked our home, but I was home and sound asleep when they returned on May 20 to steal my car,” Leslie said, adding the house alarm woke her up and she watched as her SUV was driven away.

Since then, Edmonton police have arrested Joshua Little. The 38-year-old is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, three charges of failure to comply with a probation order, two counts of possession of a stolen identity, housebreaking and committing theft under $5,000.

Little remains in custody.

Some of the items have been returned but the Morgensterns are still looking for several pieces.

“Unfortunately, there are many pieces with sentimental value that were never found,” Leslie said. “We’re hopeful that someone out there will understand the significance of this jewelry to my family and return it promptly.”

Anyone with information about the increase of break-and-enters in Belgravia, or the whereabouts of the stolen jewelry or SUV is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.