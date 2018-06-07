Watch the 2018 Ontario election live

It is election day in Ontario.

When polls close at 9 p.m. ET across Ontario Thursday, Doug Ford or Andrea Horwath may find themselves on their way to becoming the province’s next premier. Kathleen Wynne, though she has conceded the Liberals won’t win, could find herself with another term – at least as a Liberal MPP.

Global News will have up-to-the-minute analysis as votes are counted and live coverage in both the video player above (starting at 8 p.m. ET) and the live blog below.

Ontario election results 2018: Live, real-time riding vote map

And our interactive map will allow you to explore all the province’s ridings – or just your riding – and find real-time results as votes are counted across Ontario. Don’t know what riding you’re in? Use our riding look-up tool to find your riding and learn more about the history of it before you head out to vote.