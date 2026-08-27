Quebec provincial election campaign set to get underway

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Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is expected to trigger the start of the provincial election campaign Thursday.

The Coalition Avenir Québec leader will meet with Quebec’s lieutenant governor after meeting with cabinet in Quebec City.

Under Quebec’s electoral system, the premier must symbolically ask the lieutenant-governor — who represents the King — to dissolve the legislature in order to call an election.

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The Coalition Avenir Québec will be seeking another mandate after eight years in power. Fréchette took over party leadership in April after former premier François Legault stepped down amid poor polling numbers.

The party will face challenges from the Parti Québécois, Quebec Liberal Party, Québec solidaire and the Conservative Party of Quebec.

Voters across the province are scheduled to head to the polls on Oct. 5.