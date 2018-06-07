RCMP find forensic identification truck stolen from Halifax Regional Police
Drunk thieves allegedly stole an unmarked Halifax Regional Police vehicle early Thursday, but didn’t get far.
Police say an unmarked Forensic Identification Section pickup truck was stolen from an off-duty officer’s residence in Halifax.
READ MORE: Sexual assault charge prompts calls for alleged attacker to be labelled dangerous offender
Then, at 2:50 a.m., Cole Harbour RCMP received a complaint about “a possible impaired driver” in a pickup truck in Eastern Passage.
A licence plate check showed it was the stolen forensic identification vehicle.
READ MORE: Police officer injured in crash along Bedford Highway
Police say the two occupants ran away, but officers found two men outside a convenience store.
They arrested them for public intoxication – and then found property belonging to the off-duty Halifax officer.
Two men in their early 20s are facing charges of break and enter and vehicle theft.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.