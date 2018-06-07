RCMP find forensic identification truck stolen from Halifax Regional Police

Drunk thieves allegedly stole an unmarked Halifax Regional Police vehicle early Thursday, but didn’t get far.

Police say an unmarked Forensic Identification Section pickup truck was stolen from an off-duty officer’s residence in Halifax.

Then, at 2:50 a.m., Cole Harbour RCMP received a complaint about “a possible impaired driver” in a pickup truck in Eastern Passage.

A licence plate check showed it was the stolen forensic identification vehicle.

Police say the two occupants ran away, but officers found two men outside a convenience store.

They arrested them for public intoxication – and then found property belonging to the off-duty Halifax officer.

Two men in their early 20s are facing charges of break and enter and vehicle theft.