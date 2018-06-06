Police officer injured in crash along Bedford Highway

A police officer was sent to hospital Tuesday night following a head-on crash along the Bedford Highway.

Halifax Regional Police say at around 6 p.m., an SUV travelling north near Tremont Drive crossed the centre line and struck an unmarked police vehicle. Police say the SUV then struck a telephone pole.

Officers believe the 38-year-old woman from Dartmouth, who was driving the SUV, suffered a medical emergency at the wheel. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The driver of the police vehicle, a 38-year-old officer with nine years of service, attended the hospital after the collision for a medical assessment,” police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the passenger, a 45-year-old officer with 10 years of service, was not injured.

Halifax Regional Police do not expect to lay charges.