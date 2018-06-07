Vaughan nurse charged after woman’s death linked to illegal cosmetic procedure
VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police say they have charged a registered nurse in Vaughan, Ont., after a 23-year-old woman died as a result of an illegal cosmetic procedure.
York regional police say they were called after the woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition on April 18, 2017 following non-surgical cosmetic treatment in a private residence.
Const. Laura Nicolle says the woman died hours later from what a post-mortem exam concluded were “medical complications” connected to the cosmetic procedure.
Police say they believe the procedure was performed by a 40-year-old woman who, though formally employed as a nurse, had allegedly been operating an unregulated medical office in her home for several years.
They say the nurse allegedly offered to perform cosmetic work at a discounted rate, then injected patients with unregulated substances “not intended for that purpose.”
Anna Yakubovsky-Rositsan is charged with criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities of life to a person under her charge and four counts of aggravated assault.
