Person dead, Toronto police officer injured after shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police say a patient rushed to hospital by paramedics has died and a police officer is in stable condition after both were shot early Thursday.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to the Warden Avenue and Hymus Road area, south of Eglinton Avenue East, at around 12 a.m. with reports someone had a gun.

The spokesperson said it’s unclear what happened after officers arrived on scene, but that both the person and the officers were shot after police were called.

Police said no one is wanted in connection with the shootings.

Person w/ a gun: Warden Ave/ HymusRd

-male reported to have a gun

-shots fired

-injuries reported, unknown

-Police on scene

-Closures: Hymus/Birchmount, Warden/Hymus#GO1028277

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 7, 2018

Person w/ a gun / Shooting: Warden Ave/ HymusRd

-1 patient has been pronounced deceased#GO1028277

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 7, 2018

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a patient was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries. Police said the person, who hasn’t been identified, later died of their injuries.

Paramedics said the officer was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said as of early Thursday, Ontario’s police watchdog — the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — didn’t invoke its mandate.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.