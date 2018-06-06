Senneville woman injured after homemade bomb explodes in mailbox

Montreal police are investigating after a 68-year-old woman was injured when a homemade bomb went off when she opened her mailbox in Senneville early Wednesday evening.

Const. Benoit Boisselle said the woman had walked to her mailbox at the corner of Senneville Road and Angus Avenue at around 7 p.m.

A 23-year-old man who was on Senneville Road was able to come to her assistance.

While the woman suffered injuries to her upper body, police say she was not taken to hospital and she is expected to recover.

The arson squad has taken over the investigation, said Boisselle.

A SWAT team is at the scene with a robot to make sure the homemade explosive is not functional.

The canine unit is also there to ensure there are no other explosive objects in the area.

Investigators with the arson squad will analyze the scene and meet with witnesses.

Police have not made any arrests.

Senneville Road is closed between Highway 40 and Philipps Avenue.