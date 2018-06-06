Moose Jaw’s Wakamow Valley Authority to front the cost of bathroom vandalism

Moose Jaw’s Wakamow Valley Authority may be forced to use some of their funds planned for park improvements on cleaning up vandalism and destruction that was left in both bathrooms in their Kiwanis Pavilion.

On June 6, Wakamow Valley Authority took to their Facebook page to share images of the destruction left in both bathrooms at their Kiwanis Pavilion that they believe happened on June 5 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The post had over 260 shares just two hours after being posted and left Facebook users who had frequented the facility enraged.

“Disgusting and so sad! We use this area all the time… why can’t people appreciate things instead of ruining them for the people who do! I was down there last night but we didn’t use the facilities or hear anything out of the ordinary,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “This is so sad and disgusting! Hopefully, those involved are caught. It was so nice having these facilities put in and to have them ruined is such a disgrace.”

If anyone has any information that may help the Moose Jaw Police department in solving this crime and identifying the suspects, please call them at 306-694-7600.