Regina teens arrested for causing thousands of dollars in graffiti damage

Two teens are facing a total of 40 charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested them after an investigation into graffiti incidents in the south end of the city.

The RPS said each incident of damage reflects to be under $5,000, however when taken as a whole, the charges laid represent property damage in the upwards of tens-of-thousands of dollars.

While some properties were targeted, many of the victims were city residents who were left with fronting the clean-up cost.

Police said the investigation led them to two young men, a 14-year-old who was arrested and charged for 16 counts of mischief under $5,000 on May 17 and a 13-year-old who was arrested and charged for 24 counts of mischief under $5,000 on May 29.

Both teens will make their first court appearance on these charges on June 26 at 9:30 a.m.