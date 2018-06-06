Kingston man charged with attempted murder after allegedly breaking into ex’s home

Kingston police have charged a local man with attempted murder after he allegedly broke into his ex’s home and attacked her in her bedroom.

On June 5, around 9:15 p.m. police say the man entered the woman’s home through an unlocked door.

According to Police, the accused found the woman in her bedroom and began to choke her.

Police say the woman was able to grab a nearby bat and hit the man with it, but he then allegedly took the bat, struck her and then resumed choking her.

A male friend and the woman’s daughter heard her call for help, but were unable to stop the attack.

Police were called and say they found the victim unconscious on her bed with the accused holding her.

The accused was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing on Wednesday.

The victim regained consciousness and was transported to hospital.

The accused was charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, attempt murder, and five counts of breach probation.