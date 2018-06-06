Edmonton committee votes against moratorium on raves

There won’t be a moratorium on electronic dance music parties in Edmonton.

On Wednesday, the community and public services committee voted against banning the events.

A city report presented at the committee meeting recommended a ban on raves, noting that electronic music parties are linked with “widespread consumption of drugs” and “drug-facilitated sexual assaults” that tie up emergency services.

The report said a civic working group was meeting to address the concerns, but that police in the city had proposed a moratorium on raves be implemented in the meantime.

The city staff report noted a recent electronic music event in Edmonton saw 18 patients treated on the scene for drug-related illnesses, and 11 transported to hospital emergency rooms.

As a consequence, it states, police officers and paramedics were tied up at hospitals for several hours, and EMS service to the rest of the city was significantly reduced.

Several people spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, pointing out that a moratorium on raves would force parties underground and that would lead to more dangerous situations and more strain on emergency services.

The committee called on venues, promoters and all stakeholders to meet to discuss harm reduction strategies and other safety measures.

On Monday, Andrew Williams, a director and co-founder of the Alberta Electronic Music Conference, said he believes fentanyl is one of the recent problems, and the city and police should work with event promoters on a strategy to combat the deadly opioid.