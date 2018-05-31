‘Immediate moratorium’ on raves recommended to Edmonton City Council

Citing “widespread consumption of drugs” and “public safety issues,” City of Edmonton administration is recommending city council impose an “immediate moratorium” on raves.

In a report posted on the city’s website, administration suggests the city amend business licence bylaw 13138 to ban “electronic music and dance parties referred to as ‘raves’ until such time as a thorough review of these events, including licensing and permit regulations, can be conducted.”

Scroll down to read the full Raves in Edmonton report.

It explained the events — and incidents associated with them — are putting pressure on police, EMS and Alberta Health Services staff.

The most recent event in February with 5,500 in attendance saw 18 patients treated on the scene for drug-related illnesses and 11 transported to hospital emergency rooms.

“As a consequence, police officers and paramedics were tied up at hospitals for several hours, and EMS service to the rest of the city was significantly reduced,” the report said.

The report says past experience with previous events shows there’s “widespread consumption of drugs to enhance users’ sensory perceptions and to increase their energy levels so they can dance for extended periods of time.”

Events are usually held in licensed venues — including West Edmonton Mall and the Shaw Conference Centre — and attract guests in their mid-20s (40 per cent female and 60 per cent male), the city report said.

“Based on the number of attendees requiring medical attention or transport due to drug overdoses or other medical attention, the Edmonton Police Service proposes that a moratorium on raves be implemented” while a working group considers these concerns and any potential licensing and permitting changes.

City police often work alongside private security companies hired to work these events.

“The main concern… is the prevalent drug use, drug-facilitated sexual assaults, and resulting public safety issues,” the report said, adding the medical emergencies at events “are now having a significant and negative impact upon all emergency services across the city.”

A working group has been created to look at this issue.

“A review of event planning and execution should focus on safety and address liability issues proximal to hosting these events,” the report said.

The city’s community and public services committee is scheduled to debate the recommendation and report on Wednesday.

Raves within the city of Edmonton by Anonymous mhXtDcYr6 on Scribd