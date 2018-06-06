David Spade on losing sister-in-law Kate Spade: ‘It’s a rough world out there’

With the news of Kate Spade’s death on Tuesday, her brother-in-law, actor David Spade, shared a touching tribute on social media.

On Tuesday night on Twitter, the 53-year-old comedian shared a photo of his designer sister-in-law at his book-signing.

“Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how f**king funny she was… It’s a rough world out there people. Try to hang on,” he wrote on the site.

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was… Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w — David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018

On his personal Instagram page, the Grown Ups star posted a photo of the two during Christmas.

“Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it. It’s a rough world out there people, try to hang on.

The handbag designer was found dead in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide, police said in a statement. She was 55.

Kate Spade with husband and brother-in-law David Spade at the 20th Annual American Fashion Awards in 2001/Getty Images

She married David’s brother Andy in 1994 and the two started the fashion brand Kate Spade a year later, CNN reports. Spade also leaves behind their daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

Following the news of her death, Spade’s family released a statement noting they were devastated by the loss of the designer, the New York Times reports.

“We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Her older sister, Reta Saffo, told The Kansas City Star (as well as the Daily News) Spade had been suffering from mental illnesses for the last three to four years.

“I will say this was not unexpected by me. I’d flown out to Napa and NYC several times in the past three to four years to help her to get the treatment she needed (inpatient hospitalization). She was always a very excitable little girl and I felt all the stress/pressure of her brand (KS) may have flipped the switch where she eventually became full-on manic depressive,” she told the paper.

In the same statement to the Daily News, Saffo said Spade was ready to get help, but was also worried about the image of her brand if she did.

Celebrities from Mindy Kaling to Olivia Munn to advocate Chelsea Clinton all tweeted kind words about the designer.

My very first designer purse was a black, shoulder strap Kate Spade. I treasured it and was obsessed with keeping the little white Kate Spade label clean. It’s funny how a purse can instantly make you feel like an adult. Rest in love. ❤️❤️❤️⛅️ — om (@oliviamunn) June 5, 2018

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

My sincerest condolences to the family of the beautiful and talented wife, mother and designer Kate Spade — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) June 6, 2018

I am heartbroken over the news of Kate Spade. No matter how alone you may feel, there is always someone who can help you. & please try to be kind to everyone. You never know what someone else is going through. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-8255 — Chloé Lukasiak (@ChloeLukasiak) June 6, 2018

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) all offer ways for getting help if you or someone you know is suffering from mental health issues.

