Trio arrested after drugs seized from Hunter Street residence in Peterborough

Three people face drug-related charges after Peterborough police seized cocaine, Oyxcocet and marijuana on Tuesday.

As part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Peterborough Police Service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug (ICAD) Unit and Emergency Response Team conducted a search warrant at a Hunter Street West residence.

Officers say they seized:

63.6 grams of cocaine

17.3 grams of marijuana

20 Oxycocet pills

Canadian currency

Multiple cellphones

Weigh scale

Jeremy Jonathan Playter, 37, of Murray Street and Patricia Lynn Beers, 49, of Hunter Street, were arrested and each charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Beers was also charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

As well, Adam Felix Henry, 23, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine and Oxycocet pills for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of marijuana under 30 grams, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

All three accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.