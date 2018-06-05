Capitals’ T.J. Oshie rides Washington Metro to Game 4, falls short on fare

While most professional hockey players usually show up to work in their fancy rides, some still prefer to ride the Metro.

This was the case for Washington Capitals’ T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen as they made their way to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Oshie and Niskanen were spotted at a Metro station in Washington on Monday as Caps fans, some wearing Oshie jerseys, began crowding around and recording the scene with their phones.

While Niskanen passed through the gates to exit the Metro, Oshie’s SmarTrip card fell 35 cents short.

Forced to top up his card, a crowd quickly formed around the Caps forward.

Under the watchful eye of Metro security, Oshie finally passed through the gates with a wave to the fans chanting, “Let’s go Caps.”

While Niskanen is a regular who takes the Metro to games, it was Oshie’s second time doing so.

“It was actually very easy for us to get down there,” Oshie told the Washington Post.

“The fans seemed very excited but were also very respectful. They kind of just wished us luck along the way. The closer we got, the more fans got on, and it was cool. It was cool to see.”

Washington went on to win Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 6-2. Oshie was named the game’s first star with two goals and one assist while Niskanen had an assist.

The series now shifts to Las Vegas for Game 5 on Thursday where the Capitals have a chance to end the Cinderella run by the expansion Knights and claim their first Stanley Cup since they joined the league in 1974.

If there is a better running bit than TJ Oshie and Matt Niskanen metroing to the home Stanley Cup games I don't know what it is. My friend Page commuted with them today. pic.twitter.com/gcBaYy7F4O — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 4, 2018