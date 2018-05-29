Blogs
May 29, 2018 10:00 pm

Rick Zamperin: Hoping for another Stanley Cup spectacle in Vegas

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, left, celebrates his goal with left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, of France, during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Washington Capitals Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
A A

If there’s one thing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night showed us, it’s that there is little that separates the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.

Vegas won 6-4, which is bad news for Washington because the Game 1 winner has gone on to win the last six Stanley Cups and 61 of the last 78.

Both teams came out flying, put 10 pucks into the net, and set a final record with four lead changes.

Add the entertaining pre-game show that featured the likes of legendary boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer, fireworks, and on-ice performers, and Game 1 had it all.

But I’m wondering if Game 1 will be the highlight of this best-of-7 series?

Geez, I hope not.

Vegas and Washington went toe-to-toe in the opener.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Golden Knights or Capitals, who wins the Stanley Cup?

If the Stanley Cup final ice-breaker was a heavyweight title fight, both teams landed some huge blows that made their opponent wince.

It was one of the best Stanley Cup opening games in recent memory and only whetted the appetite of hockey fans who are now expecting more of the same.

Game 2 Wednesday night will have its own script and storyline, and even if it’s only as compelling as Vegas’ pregame spectacle, then we should be in for another great show.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Capitals
Golden Knights
Las Vegas
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup
Stanley Cup Final
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Vegas Golden Knights
Washington
Washington Capitals

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News