Rick Zamperin: Hoping for another Stanley Cup spectacle in Vegas

If there’s one thing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night showed us, it’s that there is little that separates the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.

Vegas won 6-4, which is bad news for Washington because the Game 1 winner has gone on to win the last six Stanley Cups and 61 of the last 78.

Both teams came out flying, put 10 pucks into the net, and set a final record with four lead changes.

Add the entertaining pre-game show that featured the likes of legendary boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer, fireworks, and on-ice performers, and Game 1 had it all.

But I’m wondering if Game 1 will be the highlight of this best-of-7 series?

Geez, I hope not.

Vegas and Washington went toe-to-toe in the opener.

If the Stanley Cup final ice-breaker was a heavyweight title fight, both teams landed some huge blows that made their opponent wince.

It was one of the best Stanley Cup opening games in recent memory and only whetted the appetite of hockey fans who are now expecting more of the same.

Game 2 Wednesday night will have its own script and storyline, and even if it’s only as compelling as Vegas’ pregame spectacle, then we should be in for another great show.