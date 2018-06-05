Justin Bieber to voice Cupid in animated movie
Justin Bieber is set to voice the title role in Cupid, an animated film from Mythos Studios.
On Tuesday, Mythos Studios announced it is developing the animated film based on the winged god of love, with Bieber attached to star as the voice of Cupid. He’s also tabbed as the executive producer.
“When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief,” Mythos Studios’ co-founder and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, said in a press release.
READ MORE: Justin Bieber says religion ‘set me free from bondage and shame’
“Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world,” said David Maisel, Mythos Studios’ co-founder.
The Canadian pop star confirmed the news on his social media accounts Tuesday. He posted a sketch of the title character along with the caption, “#cupidmovie.”
Fans of the Sorry singer took to Twitter once the news was announced.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.