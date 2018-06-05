Justin Bieber to voice Cupid in animated movie

Justin Bieber is set to voice the title role in Cupid, an animated film from Mythos Studios.

On Tuesday, Mythos Studios announced it is developing the animated film based on the winged god of love, with Bieber attached to star as the voice of Cupid. He’s also tabbed as the executive producer.

“When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief,” Mythos Studios’ co-founder and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, said in a press release.

“Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world,” said David Maisel, Mythos Studios’ co-founder.

The Canadian pop star confirmed the news on his social media accounts Tuesday. He posted a sketch of the title character along with the caption, “#cupidmovie.”

#cupidmovie A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

Fans of the Sorry singer took to Twitter once the news was announced.

Justin voicing an animated character is something I’ve wanted for years — jb (@nohpressures) June 5, 2018

Since Justin Bieber got snubbed from his well-deserved Grammy’s this year he’s now coming for the Oscars. A king — marion (@itakejustin) June 5, 2018

Literally me everyday at the cinema just for watching #cupidmovie by @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/Ap1FkMEuxZ — Amy Bieber 🐝 (@AmySwagJB) June 5, 2018

So happy that you start this project, I hope you enjoy and take a good experience of doing something new and fun, is a way to challenge yourself and push your limits. As always, I am so proud and can't wait ☺️👏🏽❤#CupidMovie #MythosStudios @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/MqvponLFjy — ari (@ariadnacb1) June 5, 2018

Did y'all remember when justin is taking an acting class few months ago? Could it possibly cuz he gets this role? Just opinion #cupidmovie pic.twitter.com/3U8IbqwuFI — ✨ıbbuɐ (@mrsbieberavon) June 5, 2018

ME IN THE THEATER AFTER THE MOVIE IS OVER #cupidmovie pic.twitter.com/KxteikMcCv — o n l y – a n g e l (@alltoowellbiebs) June 5, 2018