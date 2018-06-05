Caledon man identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Guelph

Wellington County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash near Guelph as a 32-year-old man from Caledon.

Police said Hardeep Sidhu was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car on Wellington Road 124 near Jones Baseline on Friday afternoon.

Sidhu was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

OPP said their technical collision investigators continue to investigate the cause of the crash and it’s not known if any charges will be laid.