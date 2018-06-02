Motorcyclist dies following crash near Guelph Lake

A 32-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision near Guelph Lake on Friday afternoon.

Wellington County OPP responded to the collision on Wellington Road 124 at the Jones Baseline around 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon following reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan.

The OPP were joined at the scene by Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services, who originally transported the 32-year-old male motorcycle rider to a nearby hospital.

Hours later, the OPP released an update saying the male had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

No injuries occurred to the driver of the sedan and police have not indicated whether or not charges would be laid in the collision.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.