Parking lot dash cam video leads to charges against 67-year-old Hamilton woman

A 67-year-old Hamilton woman is facing charges after she was allegedly captured on a dash cam, keying another driver’s car.

Hamilton Police say the incident happened on May 17, at about 10 a.m., after two drivers had been vying for the same parking space in a WalMart parking lot on Upper James Street.

The male driver who claimed the space had gone inside to do his shopping, when investigators say the accused was captured on camera approaching his car.

She is allegedly seen walking closely by with a set of keys in her hand, while the camera simultaneously recorded a loud scratching sound.

Police say they were able to identify the 67-year-old on Monday.

She has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and will appear in court on July 3.