STM bus crashes into tree on Jean-Talon

Montreal police are investigating what they call an unusual incident Tuesday morning: a Montreal bus drove straight into a tree around 2:40 a.m.

It happened on Jean-Talon Street at the corner of Dieppe Avenue while the bus was travelling west.

Police believe the STM driver may have lost control of the vehicle due to weather and road conditions.

The tree was lodged in the front end of the bus, making it necessary for firefighters to use the jaws of life to extract the driver.

The driver and one of the two passengers were treated for minor injuries.