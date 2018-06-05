Man in critical condition after stabbing in Dorval
A 52-year-old man is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was stabbed in a Dorval parking lot. Doctors fear for his life.
Montreal police said it happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday when the victim and another man got into an argument while sitting in a car. They were in a lot on Herron Street near Lepage Avenue.
The victim was stabbed in the upper body and a man fled the scene.
In spite of his injuries, the victim managed to get to a nearby building and call for help.
Police are still searching for a 46-year-old male suspect. They believe he and the victim knew each other.
The vehicle was towed away for investigators and the area is open to traffic.
