Man in critical condition after stabbing in Dorval

A 52-year-old man is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was stabbed in a Dorval parking lot. Doctors fear for his life.

Montreal police said it happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday when the victim and another man got into an argument while sitting in a car. They were in a lot on Herron Street near Lepage Avenue.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body and a man fled the scene.

In spite of his injuries, the victim managed to get to a nearby building and call for help.

Police are still searching for a 46-year-old male suspect. They believe he and the victim knew each other.

The vehicle was towed away for investigators and the area is open to traffic.