Have you seen Jackson? Small dog stolen off its leash outside New Westminster store

The New Westminster police are looking to speak with a woman who was spotted with a small dog in her arms after a Brussell Griffin was stolen off its leash outside a store on Carnarvon Street.

Police learned of a dog theft at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The owners of a small dog named Jackson had secured him outside a store on 800 Carnarvon Street, police said in a news release.

Police searched the area and came upon video surveillance that showed a Caucasian woman holding a small dog in her arms — right around the same place that Jackson had been leashed up.

“We’re doing everything that we can to try to locate and return Jackson to his owners,” Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

“Part of our search includes identifying the female in the video surveillance so we can speak with her about this alleged theft.”

Anyone with info about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Westminster police at (604) 525-5411.