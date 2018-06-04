Winnipeg Blue Bombers make first cut since exhibition win
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made their first cut since opening their exhibition schedule with a victory over the Edmonton Eskimos.
The Bombers announced Monday they’ve released defensive back Steven Clarke.
Clarke, 27, joined the team as a free agent in the off-season. He had the team’s only interception in Friday’s 33-13 exhibition win over the Eskimos.
Clarke played the last four seasons with the B.C. Lions. In 2017 he appeared in only three games where he had 12 defensive tackles and one forced fumble.
The Bombers wrap up their exhibition schedule on Friday in B.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 pm CT.
