Winnipeg Blue Bombers make first cut since exhibition win

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made their first cut since opening their exhibition schedule with a victory over the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Bombers announced Monday they’ve released defensive back Steven Clarke.

RELATED: Robert Gordon to be inducted into Blue Bombers Hall of Fame

Clarke, 27, joined the team as a free agent in the off-season. He had the team’s only interception in Friday’s 33-13 exhibition win over the Eskimos.

Clarke played the last four seasons with the B.C. Lions. In 2017 he appeared in only three games where he had 12 defensive tackles and one forced fumble.

RELATED: Blue Bombers open pre-season with 33-13 win over Edmonton

The Bombers wrap up their exhibition schedule on Friday in B.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 pm CT.

WATCH: Raw Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – June 4

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play