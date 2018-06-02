Blue Bombers open pre-season with 33-13 win over Edmonton

Backup quarterback Chris Streveler completed all 10 passes he attempted, including an 80-yard touchdown strike to receiver Myles White, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 33-13 on Friday in CFL exhibition action.

White, who has a visor on his helmet that reflects blue under the lights, caught a long pass from Streveler and ran the rest of the way to give Winnipeg a 29-13 lead at 10:39 of the third quarter.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers opt for veteran-filled lineup for exhibition opener

Streveler went 10 of 10 on passes and gained 140 yards, finishing with one TD, no interceptions and a fumble.

Veteran receiver Adarius Bowman also hung on to a 15-yard TD pass in the end zone from Winnipeg starting QB Matt Nichols in his second go-round with the team.

Bowman played his second and third years in the league (2009 and ’10) with Winnipeg before moving to Edmonton. He returned to the Bombers as a free-agent signing this off-season.

READ MORE: Fans have spoken: The top 3 Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coaches are…

Winnipeg rookie running back Johnny Augustine ran 18 yards for another touchdown.