Sports
June 2, 2018 12:12 am

Blue Bombers open pre-season with 33-13 win over Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Adarius Bowman (12) celebrates his touchdown with fans during the first half of pre-season CFL action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Winnipeg Friday, June 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A A

Backup quarterback Chris Streveler completed all 10 passes he attempted, including an 80-yard touchdown strike to receiver Myles White, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Edmonton Eskimos 33-13 on Friday in CFL exhibition action.

White, who has a visor on his helmet that reflects blue under the lights, caught a long pass from Streveler and ran the rest of the way to give Winnipeg a 29-13 lead at 10:39 of the third quarter.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers opt for veteran-filled lineup for exhibition opener

Streveler went 10 of 10 on passes and gained 140 yards, finishing with one TD, no interceptions and a fumble.

Veteran receiver Adarius Bowman also hung on to a 15-yard TD pass in the end zone from Winnipeg starting QB Matt Nichols in his second go-round with the team.

Bowman played his second and third years in the league (2009 and ’10) with Winnipeg before moving to Edmonton. He returned to the Bombers as a free-agent signing this off-season.

READ MORE: Fans have spoken: The top 3 Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coaches are…

Winnipeg rookie running back Johnny Augustine ran 18 yards for another touchdown.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blue Bombers
Bombers score
CFL
CFL Preseason
Edmonton Eskimos
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News