Winnipeg Blue Bombers opt for veteran-filled lineup for exhibition opener

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will dress a total of 70 players for their first pre-season game against the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.

The majority of their returning players will be in the lineup including starting quarterback Matt Nichols.

“My plan is to go in there and play until coach tells me I’m done,” Nichols said.

“Treating these games the same as a playoff game. Go in there, you want to make sure you’re doing your job, and do all the things you’re coached to do, make sure you got to move the football and put up points. That’s the plan.”

How long the projected starters stay in the game though, is the real question. Typically it’s only a quarter or two for the first pre-season test, but head coach Mike O’Shea didn’t want to put an exact number on how long the veterans will play.

“It’s really tough to put a set time frame or rep count, or quarter count on pre-season games cause you just don’t know how they’re going to go,” O’Shea said.

“You kinda think you have an idea and then the game starts and things change, right. You don’t know how many possessions there are in the first quarter. You don’t know how many reps each possession is.”

Among the players who are sitting out for the Bombers are running backs Kienan LaFrance and Timothy Flanders, offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick, linebacker Ian Wild and defensive back Maurice Leggett.

Receivers Nic Demski, Adarius Bowman and Rashaun Simonise, along with linebacker Adam Bighill are all set to make their debuts in the blue and gold.

It’ll be the first chance for many to impress the Bombers brass in a game situation, but it’ll take more than just one good game to win a job.

“I think it gives guys a chance to, I wouldn’t say win battles outright, because there is another game,” O’Shea said. “But certainly set the stage for the next battle where they’re competing for a spot.”

The Eskimos have already played their first exhibition game so they’re leaving most of their stars back home. Quarterbacks Mike Reilly and Kevin Glenn are among those who were left off the roster. Zach Kline is expected to start at quarterback for the Eskies.

Kickoff on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Investors Group Field.

