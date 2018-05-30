1st real snaps right around the corner for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG – Andrew Harris and a handful of other Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ players sat out the final full practice ahead of Friday’s exhibition opener.

But it’ll be all hands on deck for their first pre-season test as the club plans to dress all of their healthy players to face the Edmonton Eskimos.

“Guys need work, right,” head coach Mike O’Shea said.

“Make sure that everything we see going on in training camp, the good stuff, is there and present in the game. We’re still working through it, right. We got a meeting tonight to talk about reps and the roster and how it looks.”

Even though it’s only exhibition O’Shea said the goal is still to come away with a victory.

With only a pair of pre-season contests, it’s a delicate balance of trying to juggle playing time for the veterans to get them back into game shape, while also trying to see what the new players have to offer.

“More or less we’re concerned about making sure each guy gets a certain amount of opportunity, right,” O’Shea said.

“What they need and what we think they need, somewhere in there lies the number of reps they’ll get. But I do like to ask the players what they think they need. Especially some of the guys on defence and special teams. Some of them like to play a lot of the teams in one of the games just to make sure they can check themselves, see what kind of shape they’re in.”

O’Shea also said receiver Charles Nelson is retiring. He had just signed with the team last Friday.

