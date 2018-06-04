Robert Gordon to be inducted into Blue Bombers Hall of Fame

WINNIPEG – The man they called “Bobby Gorgeous” heads the class of 2018 for the Blue Bombers Hall Of Fame.

The Winnipeg football club announced their 2018 inductees on Monday and it included receiver Robert Gordon and former club president Bob Miles in the builders category.

Also know as “Flash”, Gordon played 13 seasons in the CFL, including six years with the Bombers. He suited up in the blue and gold from 1999 through 2004. Gordon finished his career ranked 11th on the team’s all-time receiving list with 4,474 yards on 288 catches. He also scored 20 touchdowns with Winnipeg.

Gordon was chosen as an East Division all-star in the 2000 season. That year he led the team in receptions with 89 grabs for 1,395 yards while scoring seven touchdowns. He was also a division all-star in 1999. Gordon broke into the league with the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1991. He also played with the Toronto Argonauts, B.C. Lions, and Edmonton Eskimos.

“We’re thrilled to add two outstanding contributors to our organization,” said Winnipeg Football Club President and CEO Wade Miller.

“Robert Gordon was part of the team’s revitalization on the field in the early 2000s and played an important role in one of the CFL’s most exciting offences.”

Last year Gordon was named the head coach of the Shenyang Black Rhinos of the China Arena Football League.

Miles joined the Winnipeg Football Club board of directors in 1992. He was elected club president in 1999 and helped stabilize the franchise through some financial difficulties.

“Bob Miles was part of that surge as well,” Miller said. “Helping steer the franchise through some difficult financial times and provided stability and guidance at the executive level.”

The 2018 class will be inducted at the Hall of Fame Legacy Gala Dinner Oct. 9, and they’ll be honoured at the annual Hall of Fame game Oct. 13 when the Bombers host the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

