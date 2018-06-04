New Brunswick RCMP charge man in connection with Moncton gas station robbery

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a man and arrested a woman in connection with a robbery at a gas station in Moncton, N.B., in May.

Police say that on May 8, at approximately 4:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Esso gas station on Elmwood Drive.

A man reportedly entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from the employee. The man was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

The Mounties says that on May 31, officers arrested Kevin Stuart Dobson, 24, of Moncton. A day later officer arrested a 28-year-old woman, also from Moncton.

Dobson appeared in court on June 1, and was charged with robbery and committing an indictable offence while masked. He has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18, for a bail hearing.

The 28-year-old was released with a promise to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Aug. 22.