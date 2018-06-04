Cuba-bound plane diverted to Halifax after 3 ‘unruly passengers’ cause disturbance

Instead of sun, sand and rum, passengers on a plane from Germany en route to Cuba found themselves stopping in Halifax thanks to three “unruly passengers.”

Halifax District RCMP say they responded to Halifax Stanfield International Airport at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. The flight had been diverted to Halifax after three intoxicated men were reportedly causing a disturbance.

Members of the RCMP, Halifax Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency all boarded the plane and arrested the three men without incident.

According to FlightAware, Condor flight 2198 from Frankfurt landed in Halifax at 6:04 p.m. AT. It was back in the air by 7:25 p.m. AT — minus three passengers.

That’s because the men — aged 26, 47 and 53 and all from Germany — were held in custody and scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday.

They are facing charges of unruly or dangerous behaviour under the Aeronautics Act for Prohibition.

