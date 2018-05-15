Quebec women arrested after ‘unruly’ behaviour diverts Calgary-bound flight to Toronto

Two Québécoise women have been arrested after their “unruly” behaviour caused a Calgary-bound flight to divert to Toronto Monday night.

Const. Bancroft Wright, a spokesperson for Peel Regional Police in Toronto, confirmed officers responded to a call at 8:17 p.m.

He said the two women, aged 24 and 27, were acting unruly and causing “a nuisance” on flight AC 323, originating from Montreal.

“The flight crew and captain determined it was necessary to divert the flight to Toronto,” Wright told Global News, adding that it was the closest major city.

“Once officers arrived, the females displayed obvious signs of intoxication: slurred speech, bloodshot eyes.”

The women were removed from the plane and taken into custody for being intoxicated in a public place.

He confirmed the women were held in custody until they were sober and were released with an offence notice.

No criminal charges have been laid, as there no were reports of threats, damages or assaults.

Wright said he could also not confirm rumours that a pregnant woman was tripped on the flight.

“Within the last year, I’ve probably come across three or so similar type of occurrences,” Wright told Global News, pointing out that a fine for public intoxication is typically $70.

“People, for whatever reason — maybe anxiety, maybe having too good of a time — combine that with whatever stresses they’re going through.”

Air Canada has yet to return Global News’ request for interview.

— with files from Global’s Heide Pearson.