Lufthansa flight diverted to St. John’s ‘due to pilot being incapacitated’

A Lufthansa Airlines flight was forced to divert to St. John’s, Newfoundland, on Tuesday night, “due to a pilot being incapacitated,” according to a Transport Canada report.

The flight was originally scheduled to fly from Newark, N.J., to Düsseldorf, Germany, before it declared mayday.

READ MORE: WestJet flight to Vancouver diverted after fire warning

The flight was initially diverted to Halifax because of poor weather before eventually being sent to St. John’s.

The report says a single pilot landed the plane without incident at St. John’s International Airport.

Passengers on the plane say they were told by Lufthansa that the co-pilot had been taken to hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: United flight diverted after passenger badly soils bathroom with human waste

Sebastion Matthes said on Twitter that he was on a flight out of St.John’s, although other passengers were going to be stuck in Newfoundland until the weekend.

Matthes also said that while he was on his way home to Germany, the plane he landed on was headed to Düsseldorf but he said “they cannot take us.”