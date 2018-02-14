WestJet flight to Vancouver diverted after fire warning

There was a bit of a scare for WestJet passengers on an Encore flight from Fort St. John to Vancouver Wednesday morning when it needed to make an emergency stop in Prince George.

The airline says passengers on flight 3205 had to be diverted when the aircraft’s fire detection warning light came on.

A spokesperson told Global News that all passengers, crew and baggage were offloaded, and a preliminary inspection shows no fire was present.

WestJet has arranged for a new aircraft to take passengers to Vancouver.