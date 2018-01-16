Ottawa man charged after Air Canada flight diverted to Thunder Bay
THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police say an Ottawa man has been charged after an Air Canada flight was diverted to Thunder Bay, Ont., because of an unruly passenger.
Thunder Bay police say officers were sent to Thunder Bay International Airport last Friday and boarded the plane just after 4 p.m.
READ MORE: United flight diverted after passenger badly soils bathroom with human waste
They say the man complied when asked to leave the plane and was arrested once he was off the aircraft.
Police say a 31-year-old man is charged with assault in an aircraft in flight.
READ MORE: RCMP arrest ‘unruly’ passenger after flight from Calgary to Yellowknife diverted to Fort McMurray
Investigators did not release details of the incident or the flight involved.
The man was remanded in custody after a court appearance on Saturday and was to return to court on Tuesday.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.