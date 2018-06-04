Canada
June 4, 2018 12:04 pm
Updated: June 4, 2018 12:08 pm

East Hants Waste Management Centre closed following fire

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A fire at the East Hants Waste Management Centre on Sunday night has forced the closure of the centre.

Courtesy: Pat Healey
The East Hants Waste Management Centre is closed to customers following a large fire that broke out on Sunday night at the facility.

According to the municipality, the fire broke out at 9 p.m. inside the Waste/Recycling Transfer Station.

Multiple fire departments were on scene until the early morning battling the blaze and securing the site.

pile of garbage

A look at the damage at the East Hants Waste Management Centre following a fire on Sunday.

Courtesy: Pat Healey
inside damage 1

A look at the damage at the East Hants Waste Management Centre following a fire on Sunday.

Courtesy: Pat Healey
garbage outside of building

A look at the damage at the East Hants Waste Management Centre following a fire on Sunday.

Courtesy: Pat Healey
cleaning hoses

A look at the damage at the East Hants Waste Management Centre following a fire on Sunday.

Courtesy: Pat Healey
building

A look at the damage at the East Hants Waste Management Centre following a fire on Sunday.

Courtesy: Pat Healey

The municipality says the centre’s closure on Monday will allow them to clean up the site and find options for managing their materials.

They note that curbside garbage and recycling collection is not affected.

East Hants
East Hants NS
East Hants Waste Management Centre
Fire
Nova Scotia

