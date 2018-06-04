East Hants Waste Management Centre closed following fire

The East Hants Waste Management Centre is closed to customers following a large fire that broke out on Sunday night at the facility.

According to the municipality, the fire broke out at 9 p.m. inside the Waste/Recycling Transfer Station.

Multiple fire departments were on scene until the early morning battling the blaze and securing the site.

The municipality says the centre’s closure on Monday will allow them to clean up the site and find options for managing their materials.

They note that curbside garbage and recycling collection is not affected.

