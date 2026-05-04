Fires, floods highlighted during Emergency Preparedness Week

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It’s not a matter of if — but when.

In Lethbridge, some residents have already experienced evacuations as part of emergencies in 2026.

“The very first fire we had this year, it was scary how close it got to those condos on Scenic (Drive),” said Troy Hicks, chief fire marshal for Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services.

Across Alberta, floods and fires have some communities on edge.

“We are seeing some overland flooding from ice jams, as well as this weekend there were also two major wildfires,” said Breea Tamminga, emergency management coordinator for Lethbridge County.

“I think that is also a huge perspective in knowing that the disasters are coming.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I think that is also a huge perspective in knowing that the disasters are coming."

Even in dry areas like Lethbridge, where it’s been over a decade since the last major flood, a spark could be catastrophic.

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“If we do have a massive event (in the river valley), you look at the arteries it could cut off. It could cut off the ability to go down Whoop-Up (Drive) to go to the west side. It could, depending on where it’s located, it could end up closing Highway 3,” said Hicks.

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These constant concerns are prompting experts to remind everyone to have a basic emergency kit.

“The more resilient we can be and the more prepared we can be, the better off and the closer to recovery we become with all those steps,” said Jamie Anderson, emergency planning administrator with the City of Lethbridge.

Emergency kits don’t have to break the bank, either.

“We actually have a slew of new resources this year that look at preparedness from different financial price points, so what can you do from $0-$100.”

For Emergency Preparedness Week 2026, the theme is ‘In It Together’ for Canada, or ‘Be Prepared, Know Your Risks’ for Alberta.

Municipalities like Lethbridge County say both ideas are critical.

“Knowing your neighbours is a big piece. That way, if there is something that happens in your community, you can reach out to your neighbours — they can check in on your house, you can check in on them,” said Tamminga.

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The county is also showcasing the importance of teaching children to understand the basics of disaster preparation to help build a foundation of knowledge within a family unit.

“Getting the information (from kids) to travel up to the adults in the family is really going to help support that connection to emergency preparedness.

The City of Lethbridge and Lethbridge County each have more information on their websites about what an emergency kit should look like.