Barrie police seeking help identifying suspect in connection with Walmart theft

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

File photo of a Barrie police cruiser.

Barrie Police Service / Facebook
Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a theft from Walmart in the city’s north end.

On May 24, police were called to Walmart following a report of a theft. Police say the suspect was seen selecting beer before quickly fleeing the store without making any attempt to pay for the product.

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect (above) in connection with a theft from Walmart.

Barrie Police / Provided

Police have described the suspect as a man in his early 40s, with a medium build. According to police, the suspect was seen wearing a grey zip-up sweater and black pants at the time of the alleged theft.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking with information to please contact Constable Hayes of the Barrie Police Service at bhayes@barriepolice.ca or at 705-725-7025 ext. 2570. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.p3tips.com.

