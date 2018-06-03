Nova Scotia RCMP investigating house fire in Chester
A A
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a house fire on Victoria Street in Chester, N.S.
The Mounties say that they responded to the fire at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday.
READ MORE: Several people bear maced at Moncton fair, suspect arrested
All of the occupants in the home were able to escape before the home became fully engulfed and one nearby home was evacuated due to the risk of the fire spreading.
The home is a “complete loss,” according to police.
Fire investigators and the RCMP continue to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.