Nova Scotia RCMP investigating house fire in Chester

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a house fire on Victoria Street in Chester, N.S.

The Mounties say that they responded to the fire at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Several people bear maced at Moncton fair, suspect arrested

All of the occupants in the home were able to escape before the home became fully engulfed and one nearby home was evacuated due to the risk of the fire spreading.

The home is a “complete loss,” according to police.

Fire investigators and the RCMP continue to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.