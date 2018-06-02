Several people bear maced at Moncton fair, suspect arrested: RCMP

An 18-year-old man is in custody after several people were sprayed with bear mace at a fair in Moncton Friday night.

New Brunswick RCMP say at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Bill Lynch Fair in the 900 block of Mountain Road.

READ MORE: Fentanyl overdose has RCMP warning Shelburne-area residents of illicit drugs

Police say carnival patrons were sprayed with the mace in the parking lot of the Fairlane Plaza.

RCMP officers, the Moncton Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. Some victims were treated at the scene, while others were sent to the Moncton City Hospital and Georges Dumont Hospital as a precaution.

Brendan Bastarache of Dieppe has been charged with assault with a weapon. He remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Moncton on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in Dartmouth

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.