Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in Dartmouth
A 23-year-old man is recovering after he was stabbed in Dartmouth Friday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Gaston Road and Portland Street.
The victim was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not believe it was a random act. A description of the suspect was not provided.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
