Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in Dartmouth

A 23-year-old man is recovering after he was stabbed in Dartmouth Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Gaston Road and Portland Street.

Police say a 23-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed. He is currently in the hospital with what are considered non-life threatening injuries. #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/Ea84NRsYj5 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 2, 2018

The victim was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, there is no word if any arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact @HfxRegPolice or Crime Stoppers. #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/jtz3kUrMRe — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 2, 2018

Police do not believe it was a random act. A description of the suspect was not provided.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.