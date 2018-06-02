Crime
June 2, 2018 9:48 am
Updated: June 2, 2018 9:51 am

Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in Dartmouth

By Online Producer  Global News

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Dartmouth on Friday, June 1, 2018.

Natasha Pace / Global News
A A

A 23-year-old man is recovering after he was stabbed in Dartmouth Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Gaston Road and Portland Street.

The victim was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe it was a random act. A description of the suspect was not provided.

READ MORE: Solidarity Halifax blocks controversial political party from holding rally

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dartmouth
Gaston Road
Halifax
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Police
Portland Street
Stabbed
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News